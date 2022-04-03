Winners of Bajao Pakistan Nayi Awaaz online music competition felicitated

The online music competition Bajao Pakistan Nayi Awaaz concluded after months of anticipation with participation of musical talent from across the country.

The first, second and third positions in the competition were acquired by Noman Ali Sheikh in drumroll winning Rs500,000 cash prize, Sameen Khawaja and Zaira Ali winning cash prize of Rs400,000 each and Danish Butt, winning a cash prize of Rs200,000. The winners have been extended heartfelt facilitation over success with good wishes for them in future as well.

It was a unique competition organized by Bajao.pk providing a platform to young, new talent organized online via social media handles including facebook, instragram and the Bajao Music application. The competition not only helped the musical talent to win cash prizes but also paved way for them to express their talent in live competitions as well. The efforts of Bajao Pakistan to extract the hidden talent in music have also been highly appreciated.

The purpose of the platform was to boost the craze for music amongst youngsters and explore the hidden talent in unseen artists. It was already launched the one of its kind online music competition Nayi Awaaz which is now entered in its final rounds. According to the Bajao.pk, Umair Jaswal had hit the waves and encouraged the unheard crooners to send in their entries for amazing prizes and an opportunity to get their song produced by a leading music producer of Pakistan and the response was phenomenal with more than a 1000 entries received.

Besides this, the concept behind Bajao.pk’s “Nayi Awaaz” initiative was to provide an online music competition platform unlike any singing/music show on Television by creating a pool of talented artists who will make the future of music industry in Pakistan. The Bajao.Pk mission is to introduce a new voice in the music industry. The competition was designed to ensure equal opportunity for all where Bajao.pk provided an efficient online platform where underground artists submitted their raw singing videos by filling in the relevant information.

Bajao.pk’s Nayi Awaaz competition put them through various rounds testing their abilities to write and compose songs and my God did they create soulful and amazing music. These undiscovered underground music wonders created songs that are an ode our musically rich soil.

Initially 125 contestants were shortlisted, and online voting shortlisted them to 25. The actual thrill started from round two where the contestants were given 3 hashtags (#DilKeAwaaz, #NayaRasta, #ManzilSeDoor) on which they had to create their original song in a time span of only 5 days to assess their creativity in writing lyrics and composing their own song. The response from these talented artists was amazing.