MoU signed to strengthen Pak, China business cooperation

Beijing Business School (BBS), China, and Muslim Youth University (MYU), Pakistan, have signed an MoU to build an ecosystem with trained human resources to boost China-Pakistan business and e-commerce cooperation, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

The MoU will promote exchanges in academic research, student programs, culture, teachers training and joint curriculum development for experiential teaching and research environment. A joint research program on new business majors like e-commerce, rail transport, logistics, accounting, etc. will also be introduced. Muhammad Asif Noor, CEO of Diplomatic Insight Group, moderated the session and welcomed the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hassan Waseem, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MYU, expressed his privilege to sign the MoU. While talking about MYU and its academic programs, he said that they promote intellectual faculties of students to solve real-world society-centric problems.

Dr. Waseem further added that MYU is committed to high-quality teaching with an interactive culture. It offers undergraduate, graduate, and Ph.D. programs in Engineering and Technology, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management and Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences. MYU aims to foster an ecosystem that germinates an entrepreneurial mindset for inventions.

Xing Lianxin, Principal of BBS, expressed that he is proud to sign this MoU between the two institutions. Highlighting the background of BBS, he said that it has achieved honors and is a leading vocational school in China. Xing Lianxin said that the school has more than 20 majors including Accounting, E-business, Logistics Service & Management, Pre-School Education. BBS also cooperates with countries like Austria, Korea, and the UK. Also, BBS actively participates in the education cooperation and exchange programs with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, and looks forward to expanding cooperation with more overseas universities.

Wang Cai’e, Vice Principal of BBS, said during the ceremony that this MoU is a step forward towards comprehensive cooperation in the business field.

Both sides appreciated the tireless efforts of Muhammad Asif Noor, CEO of Diplomatic Insight Group, for his extensive contribution to this collaboration. They also acknowledged his services in promoting Pakistan-China relations.

Aneesa Rahat, MYU Registrar, Dr. Waqas Ahmad, Head of MY School of Business, Wang Jin, Head International Cooperation Office BBS were also present during the ceremony.