DHA Estate Agents Association gets Nova Group projects marketing rights

The DHA Estate Agents Association has got the marketing rights of Nova Group projects across the country. For this purpose, signing ceremony of agreement between DHA Estate Agents Association Lahore and Nova Group was held today. More than 500 estate agents attended the signing ceremony. The event, held at Raya Golf Club, was also attended by eminent personalities from various walks of life from Lahore including President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Mian Zahid . The DHA Estate Agents Association Lahore is the largest estate agents’ organization in Pakistan, which has agreed to carry out Nova Group’s Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar projects.

Addressing the ceremony, Nova Group Chairman Chaudhry Junaid Afzaal highlighted the introduction of new technologies in the construction industry which would be a major breakthrough for the construction of tall buildings in Pakistan. The “Nova One” in Lahore will be a beacon for such projects in Pakistan. Chaudhry Junaid Afzaal specifically mentioned Dr. Marco Casa Monte, one of the best building designers in the world, and said that he designed the “Nova One” for Lahore in such a way that it would look unique in Lahore’s buildings. He said that “Nova One” would soon emerge as a major icon of Lahore city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Talat, President, DHA Estate Agents Association, Lahore, termed the construction of “Nova One” in Lahore as a new milestone in the business buildings of the city. He said that this project would be a source of attraction and pride not only for Lahore city but also for the business community of Punjab province which would also help them in furthering their business.

The Nova Group has described the agreement with the association as an important milestone for the construction industry and a source of pride for the Nova Group.

A sumptuous dinner was also arranged for the participants at the end of the ceremony.