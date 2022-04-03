Cricket and Traffic

Either Lahore’s administration has magically acquired the tools to quantum teleport itself around the city or more logically, it doesn’t seem concerned with the havoc people have been facing around the road.

That international cricket has finally returned to Pakistan is a commendable feat. Mr Ramiz Raja and his team deserve a standing ovation for opening our pavillions to great titans despite being dismissed as newbies trying to boil the ocean. Being perpetually seated in the eye of the security storm, convincing a team to make headway after an unbelievable 24-years gap is a record on its own. Add to that the long string of cricketing records, phenomenal sixes and top of the line heroics and a country whose (borderline mad) romance with the sport goes well before its creation is set for a couple of months.

But no obsession however diehard can make up for the abject misery commuters have been forced to live through as utter chaos prevailed on all major highways. Sadly, these diversions are not restricted to match timings or around the venue only because security protocols are planned well-ahead and way beyond the event. If our security agencies have to literally shut down the shutters of a sprawling city to provide “fool-proof” arrangements to our honourable guests, are we really in a position to hand out invitations to whoever would listen? The story is the same every year as the onset of the beloved Pakistan Super League is marked with blockages left, right and centre and patrolling vehicles in a turbo-charged mood.

Motorists are forced to choose between being stranded for hours or giving up on personal commitments. While the unimaginable losses incurred by closing educational institutes and businesses within a set radius are a different saga altogether, what about those faced with a sudden emergency? Someone forced to live through a medical trauma on a blocked highway as his family merge-swished through lanes would not be that excited about a historic chase in a test match.

This is not to say Lahoris–or any Pakistani–do not want the glory of their favourite game to return home. However, as has always been the predicament with all things good in Pakistan, we should not be expected to be happy with such a back-breaking opportunity cost. Enjoying a nice game under the sun is not that big of a wish and surely, should not come with a hefty price tag. *