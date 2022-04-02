Fawad takes additional charge as Minister Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division on Saturday issued notification for giving additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Fawad took over the charge after the issuance of the notification with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and other officials of the Ministry received him.

The Secretary, Ministry of Law briefed the Federal Minister regarding the affairs of the Ministry.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given additional charge of Ministry of Law and Justice to Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.