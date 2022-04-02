China’s agricultural product wholesale price index edges up

The wholesale prices of China’s agricultural products went up Friday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 136.38, up 0.28 points from Thursday. By 2 p.m. Friday, the average wholesale price of pork, China’s staple meat, edged down 0.1pn to 18.23 Yuan (2.87 U.S. dollars) per kg, and that of eggs was flat at 9.45 Yuan per kg. The average wholesale price of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went up 1pn, coming in at 6.01 Yuan per kg, while that of six key types of fruits went up 2.3pn to 7.15 Yuan per kg. The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.













