SBP announces business hours during Ramazan

During the ensuing holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1443 AH, the following office hours will be observed in the State Bank of Pakistan, which will also be followed by all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks: Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 10.00 am to 1:00 pm without break. However, it is further advised to observe the following minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without break. However, except Friday, banks / Microfinance banks may observe extended business (banking) hours for public dealing from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (with 15 minutes prayer break) as per their business requirements. After the holy month of Ramazan, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramazan timings.













