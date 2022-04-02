Umar Gul appointed Afghanistan bowling coach

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has been named the new bowling coach and consultant of the Afghanistan men’s team. The 37-year-old said on Friday that he would join the Afghanistan cricket team’s camp in Abu Dhabi on April 4. The right-handed pacer, who has taken over 400 wickets, said that an agreement was initially reached with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for three weeks. After the completion, it is possible that the extension will be made. “After coaching at PSL, KPL, LPL and domestic level, it is a pleasure to be associated with an international team. I will try my best to help the Afghan bowlers with my experience,” Umar said. It is pertinent to mention that former England batsman Graham Thorpe was named head coach of Afghanistan few days back.













