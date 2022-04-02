Imran Khan’s defeat imminent tomorrow

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Friday came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his defeat was imminent on Sunday when the National Assembly was scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, he said the only cure for an “arrogant and stubborn” man’s illness is to oust his government through a no-confidence motion.

Commenting on the prime minister’s allegations of a “foreign power” threatening to oust his government, he said: “I do not speak on assumptions. I speak on solid evidence.”

Talking about Imran Khan’s address to the nation held a day earlier where he lashed out at the opposition for “conspiring with foreign powers”, Shehbaz said he did not listen to the premier’s speeches, as he had made “abusive language” the order of the day. However, Shehbaz noted that since he was the opposition leader, he received an information from several sources about what an important personality had said. “Have you no shame?” Shahbaz said in response to the prime minister’s almost 45-minute long speech. He said during the PML-N’s government, Nawaz Sharif condemned drone attacks at every forum.

In his address to the nation, the premier had claimed that he was the first politician to raise his voice against drone attacks and that no other politician had done it before him.

“His narrative of accountability has been shattered […] in the name of accountability, he took the worst political revenge against political opponents,” he added.

During the press conference, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif telephoned Shehbaz to discuss the current political developments.

Cutting the call short, Shehbaz told Nawaz that he was in the middle of a press conference and would talk to him later.

“I am in a press conference […] we are in consultation with our allies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz demanded foolproof security on April 3 when the opposition will vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N chief, in a letter to the interior secretary, stated that PM Imran had announced that 100,000 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters would arrive in the federal capital on the day of the vote, therefore opposition members should be provided with enhanced security.

The letter further said that the district administration and the police should “perform their duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law” to ensure the security of the opposition lawmakers.

Shehbaz also demanded foolproof security on the day of the election of the new prime minister. A copy of the letter has been sent to commissioner Islamabad, deputy commissioner and inspector general.