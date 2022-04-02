Don’t seek face saving or backdoor exit now

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday dismissed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that the opposition was involved in a foreign-funded conspiracy to topple his government and asked him to step down with respect and dignity instead of looking for any face-saving.

“The decision to table no-confidence motion was taken long before Imran Khan’s visit to Russia. We took many decisions during our CEC meeting in January,” he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

Bilawal said the opposition had been struggling to oust the government for the past three years. “Did we know that the prime minister was going to visit Russia? Did we know that Russia was going to attack Ukraine? Mr prime minister, at least tell people lies which sound like truth,” he remarked.

The PPP chief said if the prime minister was refusing to see facts, it didn’t mean that he was not going to lose. “If the common man had said something like what the prime minister is saying, it would have been fine but when it comes from the mouth of a country’s leader, it damages the country,” he said and added that a routine diplomatic process had been made controversial.

Bilawal said Imran Khan used to say that by tabling no-confidence motion, the opposition had given him a gift but now he had declared it a global conspiracy against his government. “Please, first decide whether it is a gift from us or it is a foreign conspiracy,” he mocked the premier.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, he said, a peaceful no-confidence vote is taking place, as at many times in the past, unconstitutional means were used for such purpose. “We have taken a constitutional route… it should not be made controversial.”

Bilawal said the prime minister should fight against the constitutional process honourably and should not seek a “face saving or a backdoor exit”.

“You were imposed upon this nation… it is about time you should think about your acts. Our steps would strengthen democracy in this country,” he added.

“We have decided to bring electoral reforms [after the PTI government is removed] and then move forward with new elections in the country… we want the new government to have a mandate from the people and solve problems of the people.”

Bilawal hoped that there would not be any “unconstitutional” step taken before the Sunday’s no-confidence vote against the premier.