Plot to assassinate PM reported by agencies: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reported by the country’s security agencies.

The minister took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that following these reports, the government has decided to “beef up” the premier’s security.

The information minister’s remarks come days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda claimed that a plan was being hatched to assassinate the prime minister, as political tensions rise owing to the no-trust motion to oust the latter from power.

Reiterating the urgent need for amplified security, ruling party leaders urged PM Imran to use bulletproof glass while addressing rallies. According to minister Vawda, the prime minister had shrugged off the party’s concerns and said that “he will die when it is his time to die”.

Commenting on the remarks, Vawda said, “PM Imran is a brave and courageous man; he won’t compromise on Pakistan, neither will he allow the bowing of nation before anyone.”