Closing ceremony of Covid-19 held

Pakistan’s leading National digital healthcare platform, aiming to democratize healthcare in the country for all using innovative tech solutions, conducted its closing ceremony for its “COVID-19 Immunization and Prevention” program, #StopTheSpread, in collaboration with Health Services Academy, Sindh Education Foundation, and UNDP, supported by The Coca-Cola Foundation at Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

In the country, The Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant helped support UNDP Pakistan efforts especially focused on communities with limited access to health programs, once again proved that we can find effective solutions to Pakistan’s health challenges by opting for collaborative efforts.

This project was designed to increase awareness regarding safe COVID-19 vaccination across Sindh 3000 female healthcare workers were trained virtually on safe and effective immunization. Sehat Kahani also carried out vaccination drives across Sindh especially in underserved and hard to reach areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Sanghar and Thar with the help of the Sindh government to vaccinate thousands of beneficiaries.

The closing ceremony was attended by the participants and representatives of UNDP, The Coca-Cola Foundation and the Department of Health, Government of Sindh. The event’s chief guest was Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health and Population Welfare.

Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Head of External Affairs and Stakeholder Management for The Coca-Cola Company said, “In 2021, The Coca-Cola Foundation provided over $20 million to support nonprofit initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19, including this project in Pakistan that has created awareness for millions and empowered over 7,000 health care workers.”

Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor, HSA said, “Being a Public Health leader, I have always believed strongly in the role of Immunization. During the COVID19 Pandemic, the lack of awareness around the disease as well as its ways of prevention was a huge factor leading to medical ignorance in our country.

Mr. Syed Moin Haider Zaidi, Project Manager, Youth Education, Employment and Empowerment Project, UNDP Pakistan, a guest of honor at the event said, “Youth form the biggest segment of the population and need to be realized as one of the most important stakeholders in fighting the pandemic.