China upgrades neonatology unit at Lahore hospital

Chinese acting consul General Peng Zhengwu has said as China always aims to incentivize social and medial cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He expressed these remarks on the occasion of inaugurating of upgradation of Neonatology Unit and Central Oxygen system at Lady Aitchison Hospital carried out by Chinese special grant on Friday. “It is my honor to help to do something for the hospital. I hope the project will be remembered as a gesture of friendship between China and Pakistan,” he said. “It is an exchange of love between our people. It is based on the mutual trust and respect. Our friendship is time tested and will continue in the future. Under the framework of CPEC, more and more projects will benefit the local society. All this will consolidate our relations of all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” he further said.

Lady Aitchison Hospital MS Dr M Iqbal Shahid said that 150 years old historical Lady Aitchison Hospital with 200 beds manage deliveries of around 1000 babies in a month. “It direly needed upgradation of Neonatology Unit Central Oxygen system over the last many years. At this critical situation China came forward with donation and fulfilled the demand of renovation of Neonatology Unit and Central Oxygen system in the hospital that will help to mitigate the incidence of mortality of new born babies,” he added.

Neonatology Department In-Charge Aliya Batool paid a heartfelt gratitude over the Chinese grant. After the upgradation facilities, she said, the babies will get required treatment at Lady Aitchison Hospital while previously they had to shift other hospital suffering critical health issues.