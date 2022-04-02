PRCS distributes first aid boxes in Rawalpindi

In order to effectively deal with emergencies and to provide immediate pre-hospital care to the injured people, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided First Aid Boxes to 30 educational institutions of district Rawalpindi.

A distribution ceremony was organized at Red Crescent Hospital in Rawalpindi here on Friday that was attended by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Marzia Saleem, CEO Education, representatives of government schools, colleges of district Rawalpindi, PRCS staff and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that during tragedies, disasters whether man-made or natural, PRCS always acted on the principle of “first to reach and last to leave”, be it first aid, psychiatric relief or reunification efforts, help in emergencies or role in reconstruction.

Abrar ul Haq said that according to an IFRC research, more than 59 percent deaths can be prevented with timely intervention and provision of first aid. He stressed upon the need for the people to learn first aid. “Saving lives is the best service to mankind, our religion also guides us that whoever saves a life is as though he had saved all mankind”, he added.

He said PRCS is a huge platform with presence in every nook and corner of the country in the shape of young volunteers and trained first aid providers. PRCS under its Red Crescent Corp initiative will train students of educational institutions to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities. He said Covid-19 has reshaped the whole world and changed the dynamics of behaviors and responsibilities, including in the educational institutions. He said hospitals and health care facilities are dealing with thousands of emergencies cases on daily basis and in such a scenario, first aid becomes more crucial, by learning first aid we can lessen the burden on our health system.

Abrar u Haq said during the pandemic, the Red Crescent has been instrumental in providing, hospital care, COVID vaccination, blood donations, cash assistance, rations, personal protection kits, hygiene kits, handwashing stations and sanitizer machines. “Red Crescent made a name for itself on the “front line” during the Corona pandemic and it is no less an honor that its methods of services in Pakistan, were highly appreciated by the United States”, he added.

He congratulated the students of different educational institutions on completing the first aid training organized at Red Crescent Hospital.