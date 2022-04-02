Pope apologises to Canada’s Indigenous for abuse at church-run schools

Pope Francis apologised Friday to indigenous people for abuse committed at church-run residential schools in Canada, and said he hoped to visit the country in July. “I ask for God’s forgiveness for the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church,” he said, telling Indigenous delegations at the Vatican it caused him “pain and shame”. Numerous investigations into the former residential schools are underway across Canada after the discovery of mass unmarked graves, with more than 4,000 children believed to be missing, according to authorities. Francis said he heard “stories of suffering, deprivation, discriminatory treatment and various forms of abuse” during meetings this week with survivors from the First Nations, Metis and Inuit groups. “I join the Canadian bishops in asking you for forgiveness,” he said. The 85-year old pontiff added; “I hope” to travel to Canada for the country’s St Anne’s Feast Day on July 26. The president of the Metis National Council, Cassidy Caron, told journalists after the meeting that the pope’s words were appreciated.













