Remembering Nizam Jokhio

Nailing journalist Nizam Jokhio for daring to try to stop an illegal hunting spree; slipping through the cracks of the justice system with the charm of an eel; absconding the court proceedings for a luxurious retreat in Dubai only to return as a hero, local power broker Jam Abdul Karam’s latest stunt has all the elements of a blockbuster.

From a blatant disregard for the law of the land to a glaring display of feudal chauvinism, his ghastly brutality featured everything in red letters that could send any ordinary citizen away for a long, long time. But since ours is a country run by the whims of feudal lords and it is the voting season in Islamabad, every member of the parliament counts no matter how disgustingly evil.

As if a pardon (coupled with a very publicly shared concern for the safety of family members) was not enough to make a mockery of the so-called long arms of Lady Justice, Mr Karim enjoying an official protocol further amplified the impunity charade. No ajrak or Sindhi topi can wash out the bloodstains even if seasoned politicians like Murtaza Wahab choose to look the other way. The reality is for everyone to see.

Those living in this homeland may be as patriotic as they want but the state cherry-picks who to own and who to toss out. Could some local prince meet the fate of the star-crossed whistleblower who mustered the courage to stand up to landlordish excesses? Would the mainstream parties have clanged pots and pans for a news cycle and then conveniently sealed their lips just like now? Simply screaming slogans of change cannot work any wonders until and unless the state and the society join their hands for a new Sindh; for a new Pakistan.

Let’s repeat our resolve to continue hitting where it hurts until those sitting on the last benches are forced to listen. There has to be a line drawn between politics and morals somewhere. If not, it would be better to tear down our laws; seal the doors on our principles and tie our hands because we are living in anarchy 2.0.