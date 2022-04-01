Red Communication Arts celebrated on global stage

RED Communication Arts has been recognized for its game-changing creativity and forward-thinking leadership with two awards at the Marketing 2.0 Conference. The agency has secured the Best Companies Award and its CEO and Founder Sabene Saigol has received the Outstanding Leadership Award.

The Marketing 2.0 Conference spotlights the latest innovations and breakthroughs in the marketing and advertising industry. For the category “Best Companies Award,” Marketing 2.0 nominated RED Communication Arts for their outstanding creativity, accomplishments and endorsements from clients and peers. For the “Outstanding Leadership Award” Marketing 2.0 chose Sabene Saigol for her business acumen, creative flair and efforts to pave a new path for the future of advertising in Pakistan.

An affiliate of Publicis Groupe, RED Communication Arts with Sabene Saigol at the helm, has been delivering disruptive creative solutions to the industry for over 26 years. Having acquired numerous awards over the years, RED Communication Arts remains at the forefront of ground-breaking advertising in Pakistan.