The Tightening Claws of Religious Intolerance

Islam recognises the rights of religious minorities. There is a term, “zimmi” utilised to illustrate religious minorities, and an Islamic state is held accountable for their defence and freedom. Even in Hadith, it is mentioned that “one who kills a man under covenant will not even breath in the essence of paradise.”

Religious intolerance is the incapability of a proponent of a particular religion to accept, accommodate and acknowledge the right of others to reside by another belief different from his own. From the contemporary explosion in Peshawar to the bus attack in Karachi claiming at least 45 innocent Ismaili lives-all are but a series of such heinous religiously-motivated atrocities that Pakistani continue to face regularly. Whether the victims are the Hazaras of Quetta, Christians of Youhanabad in Lahore, Bohras offering Friday prayers in Karachi, or the children targeted in the Army Public school assault in Peshawar, and the heart-wrenching Sialkot experience, the core cause is the same. It is the belief that one has the right to judge others based on their faith and if they are determined religiously deviant ‘as in the case of other sects or religions’ or religiously wanting,

‘as in the case of the majority sect’, then they fair game. a wave of terror appeared as the targeted killing of the Hazara community took place in Quetta. National Commission for Human Rights 2018 report claimed that 509 members of the Hazara community were murdered and 627 wounded in several events of terrorism in Quetta during the last five years.

Some brutality in lower Sindh, particularly, minor girls belonging to the Hindu community of Ghotki, Kashmore, Kandhkot and Shikarpur were abducted, married off to Muslim men. A student murdered Prof Khalid Hameed, head of the English department at Bahawalpur college: because he thought that a mixed gathering of male and female students that was intended to receive newly enrolled students was un-Islamic. This is a new excuse for seizing the life of a fellow Muslim and a teacher at that.

People like to see themselves in others. What they don’t like in themselves, they don’t like to see in others as well. People keep separating themselves by faith, sect, beliefs and practices until they like what they see. This conditioning in behaviour causes bloated ego and small-mindedness. Political leaders have also been futile in establishing a democratic and tranquil environment in the country.

There has been an increase in religious intolerance all over the world in the last few decades. Be they Hindus in India, Christians in North America or Muslims and Jews in the Middle East, there has been an escalation of religious chaos. In some cases, the surge is solely in religious intolerance, while in others people have taken up arms and are watchful to kill and die for their holy cause. Such an atmosphere has been a productive ground for holy combats between various religious sects and for all sects to unite against the non-believers.

In such an environment, it is unlikely that society will transform its perspectives on capital punishment for blasphemers quickly that blasphemy and apostasy statutes will be wiped out from Pakistan’s criminal code. Even their modification is unlikely, after the assassination of many individuals calling for that. Nevertheless, what is possible is powerful state action that makes sure that all blasphemy cases are judicially attempted and not resolved by observant action. Besides, the government can ensure that only cases deemed urgent are strived and not every frivolous case that encompasses a Facebook post.

Pakistan is a country where the quality of education is rare: people are used to blinding pursuing and there is a huge scarcity of perception among people about the abuse of religion. It is the need of the hour that as an individual as well as a nation we shall bring up insight among people against such propaganda and for the interest of our country by utilizing all possible means. We rather than a country plagued by intolerance, detestation, sectarianism and fanatic mentality indoctrinated by those who have already hijacked the ideal state of Pakistan and camouflaged themselves as a religious shepherd.

The most destructive element of religious intolerance has been declared to be when a religious majority group commences striving to compel people to transform their religious beliefs. For instance of prejudice towards various religious minorities in Pakistan is the distribution of hate literature in the aspect of pamphlets and brochures. This practice affects the minds of people and develops a robust and perpetual turmoil and inequality.

Owing to the overwhelming ethnic and sectarian divide, Pakistan as a state has become vulnerable to external power influence and praetorians. Pakistan holds significance for external powers like NATO and Al-Qaeda, particularly when it appears to issues like terrorism, religious bigotry and other extremist behaviour. The national school curriculum in Pakistan, from primary to secondary school, has deviated from its virtual objective of establishing advanced and enlightened young minds. During the regime of General Azia-ul-Haq, the school curriculum in Pakistan was the vital target of Islamisation and became intertwined with national identity. In contemporary years, the refutation of the teachings of other sects has been accused of a rise in sectarian chaos in Pakistan.

Religious and sectarian biases caused devastation in this country. The danger has been eating up the country. We should cease it and transform things timely before it is too late. It should be recalled what the Quaid told about the minorities. He had examined, “minorities are the spiritual trust”. After having said that, I would request all my cronies to avoid their disparities and discriminations to bring Pakistan a genuine hate-free and forgiving nation. This is too per Islam, which signifies serenity and safety and creates it crucial on all its adherents. Future surveys of this sort might, if operated at a national level, provide fellows of various religious groups with knowledge about each other’s perspectives, which subsequently might bring about a dialogue. Finding common ground, as well as acknowledging disparities in viewpoint, is a starting point that can ultimately expand stability and eventually serenity in the society.

