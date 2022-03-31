PTI united under PM Imran Khan leadership: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and standing firm behind him.

He said this during a meeting with provincial ministers and assembly members including Dr. Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Ashraf Rind, Niaz Ahmad, Amir Nawaz Chandia at the CM Office. The CM emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting a battle for the survival of the country. He taught the nation to live with honour and leaders like him were the pride of the nation, the CM said.

“We are, undauntedly, standing behind our leader and every conspiracy would be foiled,” he vowed. Buzdar said the PTI-led government would continue the journey of public service under PM Imran Khan while he would continue to serve as his lieutenant.