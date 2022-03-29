Foreign letter warns PM of consequences for pro-people politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the foreign letter had clearly indicated that Prime Minister Imran Khan might face the consequences for his pro-people politics.

The covert warning was given to the prime minister under an international conspiracy hatched to dislodge his government, he said. The prime minister had mentioned about the letter in his address the historic mammoth public gathering at the Parade Ground on March 27. Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar after the meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Political Committee, Fawad said PM Imran Khan had full commitment with the people.

“Through the letter, the PM was informed of the consequences for his political discourse…” he added. The minister said it was deliberated in the meeting that as to what extent the contents of the letter could be shared. Its full details might be shared with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he added. Pakistan’s history, he said, was rife with foreign conspiracies, recalling the assassination of the first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan, hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and General Ziaul Haq’s plane crash.

Terming PM Imran Khan the brave leader, Fawad said he had always taken the people into confidence over national issues and never bowed to any pressure and caved into the “calls from abroad”. Being a political party, it was the job of PTI leadership to tell the people about truth, he added. The letter was received before submission of the no-confidence motion (in the National Assembly), which was also mentioned in it (letter).

“This is my stance from day one that Nawaz Sharif should not have been allowed to go abroad. When such persons flee the country, they become stooges of the international establishment,” the minister maintained. Fawad claimed that Nawaz Sharif had met various anti-state people, including Israeli diplomats in London, and such meetings were even reported in the media too.

Taking a dig at some senior anchor-persons, he said they needed to take training from their juniors who knew better as to how verify the news before being reported. All the letters circulating in the media were “fake” as no copy of the original one had been shared with any media person, he added.