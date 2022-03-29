Conspiracies hatched by PDM come to a logical end, Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Tuesday said that conspiracies hatched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance come to their logical end as the public reposed its confidence in the current government as witnessed on 27th March’s mammoth public meeting.

“Nation was fully supportive of Prime Minister’s independent foreign policy and reforms agenda of the PTI-led government”, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current affairs program.

International conspirators are active to destabilise Pakistan at national and international levels as they cannot digest the progress and prosperity of the country, she added.

The Minister for Climate said that money is being used to buy the loyalties of the members of the parliament which is against the spirit and norms of democracy.

The Prime Minister’s clear stance on foreign policy gave an independent status to Pakistan in the comity of nations, she added.