Imran sacrificed him to save his government, says Shahid Abbasi

PML-N senior politician and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to demand the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, saying that the PM did not surprise the opposition, but rather Buzdar.

Abbasi was speaking to the media outside the accountability court in Islamabad, where he had come to attend the hearing of a reference against him on Tuesday.

Commenting on the PML-decision Q’s to remain an ally of the PTI government after PM Khan nominated PML-Q leader and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi for the position of Punjab chief minister, Abbasi stated that the ‘Q League is a political party that is independent to make its own decision.’

He claimed that the opposition was not perplexed by the premier’s surprise, but that it was departing Buzdar who ought to be perplexed.

“Last evening, the Punjab chief minister was slaughtered on the altar of PTI politics.” “Imran sacrificed him to save his government,” he sneered.

The PML-N leader, who faced NAB charges during the PTI rule, believes that political tensions in the country are at an all-time high. “My accountability is complete now,” he declared, daring the government to make public all references filed against PML-N leaders.

He claimed Imran Khan’s days were numbered. He insisted that the PTI leaders must now account for corruption cases involving billions of rupees.

Earlier, the accountability court, presided over by Judge Azam Khan, heard the LNG reference against the former prime minister.

Abbasi and the other suspects appeared in court. However, the court postponed the hearing until March 31 because lawyers were unable to attend due to other commitments.

During the next session, Barrister Zafarullah will cross-examine the witnesses.