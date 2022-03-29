Will Smith says sorry over Oscar’s slap as Academy launches probe

Los Angeles: Actor Will Smith offered apologies Monday to Chris Rock for smacking the comedian during the Oscars ceremony, as the body that oversees the awards said it was launching a formal review of the incident.

Smith — who was named best actor on the night — marched onto the stage during the glitzy Hollywood ceremony and hit Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” the “King Richard” star wrote on Instagram.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith said.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss and had a closely cropped head at Sunday’s ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards was in its final hour when actor and comedian Rock quipped that Pinkett Smith appeared ready to star in “G.I. Jane 2” — a putative sequel to a film about a female soldier who has a shaved head.

After at first appearing to laugh at the joke, Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock with an open hand. He then returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Smith tearfully apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy — but not Rock — a few minutes later as he accepted his historic Oscar. “Love will make you do crazy things,” he said.

On Monday, he repeated that apology. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world.

“I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.” Smith’s mea culpa came hours after the Academy condemned his behaviour and said it was looking at possible sanctions.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law,” a statement said.

Celebrities from Tinseltown and beyond reacted with shock and stunned amazement to Smith’s outburst, with some defending him and others condemning a display of “toxic masculinity.”

“He could have killed him. That’s pure out-of-control rage and violence,” filmmaker Judd Apatow said in a tweet he later deleted.

“Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much,” “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill chipped in.