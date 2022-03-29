FM says, he is visiting china to meet foreign ministers of various countries

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that he would be leaving for China on Tuesday where is scheduled to meet a number of foreign ministers of various countries.

In a press statement, the foreign minister said that during his visit to China, he would also hold meetings with his counterparts from the Central Asian countries, besides he was expected to meet foreign ministers of Russia and Iran.

During these meetings, he said, regional issues, peace and stability would be discussed. Issues related to economic security of the region, bilateral relations and Afghanistan would also be reviewed.

Qureshi said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with all the countries and it wanted to foster these ties further.

He said a large number of countries had recently attended the OIC session in Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that a certain country had expressed reservation over the Russian visit but they had reminded that it was a bilateral visit.

The foreign minister further said that in a democratic system, the public took decisions.

He regretted that during the recent no trust move, bribes had been doled out which was not a good thing for the future and democracy.

The foreign minister, who is also the vice chairman of PTI, further said that they had conveyed to the MQM friends that PML-Q had decided to support PTI.