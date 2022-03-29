NESPAK to design Tank Zam Dam costing Rs 18bn

NESPAK has been engaged by Directorate General Small Dams Irrigation Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide engineering consultancy services for Tank Zam Multipurpose Dam, it was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Monday.

Estimated cost of the project is Rs. 18 billion and NESPAK scope of services comprises “Updating of Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, Preparation of Tender Documents & PC-I of the dam Project in District Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mr. Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir, Director General of Small Dams, Irrigation Department Peshawar and Mr. Irfan Ul Haq, Vice President/Head GT&GE Division NESPAK, have signed the Consultancy Services Agreement.

The proposed Project aims to create a water storage reservoir to store flood discharge and to irrigate about 70,000 acres of land. Power generation of 25.5 MW will be a by-product of the Project. Also the Project will help to improve the level of groundwater table. Meanwhile, Water & Power Department Civil Engineering Division Diamer-Astore Gilgit Baltistan has awarded the “Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for Development of 04 MW Hydel Power Project at Rattu River Astore” to NESPAK.

The Project consists of development of a Hydro Power Project in District Astore along Rattu River region to tap its available potential. Consultants shall carryout all studies including topographic surveys, geological & geotechnical investigations and environmental impact assessment for feasibility and detailed engineering design of the Project.