No-trust move: JWP’s Shahzain Bugti announces to part ways with govt

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti parted ways with PTI-led federal government on Sunday.

After a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at his residence, Bugti announced that he would support the opposition in the wake of the no-confidence motion submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan.”Keeping the situation in the country in view, I announce to leave PM Imran Khan’s cabinet and resign [as a member of] federal government,” Bugti said, adding that he stands with PDM and will try to do his best for the people of Pakistan.

اسلام آباد: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی جمہوری وطن پارٹی کے سربراہ شاہ زین بگٹی کے ہمراہ پریس کانفرنس@BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/CHY683Ruij — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 27, 2022

Bilawal while thanking Shahzain Bugti said that the MNA had sent a clear-cut message to the Pakistani people. “The people are looking to us to solve their problems. Balochistan’s issues are complicated and our history has not been fair with the people of the province,” the PPP chairman added.