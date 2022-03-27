The right to choose better health

As the world becomes more consumer-centric, the choices and decisions of consumers have a profound impact on producers and the products we see today. Having a range and variety of products matter a lot for customers because everyone is unique and one-size-fits-all solutions are rarely effective. Realising, that the element of choice is vital and an important right of people, we now see a greater variety of improved products for customers to choose from.

If consumers are allowed to pick and choose their clothing, food, accessories and homes etc. according to their preference and affordability, they should also be able to do so where it concerns their health and should be provided with adequate choices and avenues so as to be able to make informed decisions. Smoking, for one, is a great example of how consumers are being denied their right in selecting what’s better for them.

According to the WHO, there are more than 1 billion people in the world who smoke cigarettes, even though the adverse effects of cigarettes are widely known. While quitting is undoubtedly the best option, many adults who smoke struggle to get rid of this habit. In some cases, there are adults who simply choose to continue smoking, or for whom quitting is not a viable option, at least alternatives should be provided to reduce their health risks.

Such alternatives are available in the form of a variety of smokeless products including vapes, e-cigarettes, snuff, nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products etc. In light of evidence and independent researches, these products are categorized as reduced-risk because they eliminate the process of burning of tobacco that is the main cause behind most of the harm attributed to cigarettes. Being smokeless, these products are less harmful and help adults who choose to continue smoking to reduce the harm to their health otherwise inflicted by cigarettes.

As growing scientific evidence comes to light about the reduced health risks of these products in comparison to cigarettes, policy makers and regulatory authorities around the world are taking into consideration the role these alternatives can play in tobacco control efforts. Japan saw a significant decline in its cigarette sales after it introduced these alternatives in its market for adult smokers. UK and New Zealand are also among those countries that are considering incorporating these reduced-risk alternatives as an aid to its tobacco control efforts. Other countries should also follow their lead and adopt policies that are beneficial for public health.

These reduced-risk products allow adults who choose to continue smoking, t the freedom and right to choose less harmful options for their health. This can also help pave the way for the necessary attitude change that is required to slowly get rid of this habit and choose a healthier lifestyle.