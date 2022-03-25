PTI fighting for supremacy of state institutions, Aliya Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fighting for supremacy of state institutions and the opposition was a bunch of frustrated politicians who were only pursuing chaos.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the government was not afraid from any no-confidence motion, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’ leadership was using unethical language in their public meetings against the government which was shameful.

She said that the PTI-led government was sincerely following the rules of the National Assembly, adding, frustrated opposition was criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for his personal matters instead of criticising his three years’ performance in government.

She said that the incumbent government was pursuing the agenda of public welfare, adding defeat was the only destiny of corrupt opposition.

Replying to a question, Aliya Hamza said that the government was not afraid from any blackmailing tactics of opposition parties which were self divided in their ranks and we will courageously defeat them in the National Assembly for no-confidence motion.