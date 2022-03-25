Missile ‘misfire’ shows India an ‘irresponsible state’: Pakistan

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said the recent missile “misfire” from India proved that India was “an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons” and the threat it posed to regional security must remain an issue of international concern.

“Make no mistake, India has become an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons and the world is beginning to recognise Pakistan’s longstanding concern on this count,” Dr Moeed Yusuf said in a tweet.

He noted that the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in its 48th session highlighted the threat to regional security, due to its recent missile launch that landed in Pakistan. “It is also only natural that countries who were reportedly looking to buy Indian missiles and other equipment are having second thoughts,” the National Security Adviser said. “We hope that OIC CFM 2022’s declaration will increase global calls for accountability and a transparent joint investigation will be ensured,” Moeed said.

India on March 11, two days after the crash of an unarmed supersonic missile in Pakistani territory admitted that it was an “accidental firing of a missile”. The irresponsible handling of a supersonic missile sent jitters across world capitals as the incident could have led to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries. The missile travelling at a speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 40,000 feet crossed the path of international civilian flights, before crashing 124 km inside Pakistan, and damaged a civilian building.

Moeed Yusuf said “The missile ‘misfire’ from India must remain an issue of international concern. Indian attempts to brush it off cannot mask the gravity of the episode.”

Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a press briefing on March 10, said,”Pakistan strongly protested this flagrant violation and cautions [India] against recurrence of any such incident in the future.”

He said the Pakistan Air Force monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu and “initiated requisite tactical actions”. Dr Moeed Yusuf cautioned the world community that the “lack of any Indian response to Pakistan’s call for joint investigation and lack of information about India’s so-called internal inquiry was a wake-up call for them.”

“This reflects the mindset of the Modi regime and the character of the Indian state today,” he said. The NSA said Pakistan on its part would continue to sensitise international opinion on the dangers of India’s nuclear programme and continue efforts to ensure strategic stability while defeating aggression at all costs.

Earlier Pakistan said the “grave nature of Indian accidental missile-firing” had raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. “Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” a Foreign Office spokesperson had said in a statement, last week however, India was yet to respond to it.