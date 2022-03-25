Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani artist to light up Times Square

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, two-time Grammy nominee, has been featured on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for ‘EQUAL Pakistan’.

Aftab, who has become a household name with her singing skills, is representing women creators of Pakistan at a global level.

The world’s most popular streaming service aims to celebrate female creators by giving them a platform to share their content with the world.

The Mohabbat singer is being featured as the platform’s ‘EQUAL Artist of the Month’ on the digital billboard ad in New York as a part of global campaign.

“I am extremely excited to be the first Ambassador of EQUAL Pakistan because this kind of well-structured programme will help uplift women in the audio industry of Pakistan,” said the singer.

Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Artist and Best Global Performance category.

Her work is being appreciated around the world and she’s “elated” about her music being recognised by the highest award ceremony in the industry.

She once performed at a music festival in Pakistan where she met Sufi legend Abida Parveen and had sung ‘Man Kunto Maula’ with her.

As for her connection with Pakistani music, the singer believes that Pakistanis, on a cultural level, are never without music or poetry, never without some form of art and dance.

Aftab is also to perform at American musical festival Coachella this year alongside artists such as Harry Styles, Lil baby, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Stromae and many other artists.

Arooj Aftab is globally known for her unique singing style. She was also featured in former US president, Barack Obama’s playlist of music he enjoyed listening to during the summer of 2021.

Her song ‘Mohabbat’ was mentioned alongside songs from artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones and Rihanna.