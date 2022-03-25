Innovations in Policing

As the world is becoming more complex, societies more diverse, and injustice more common, police forces are forced to reflect on effective methods to cope with the social evils and criminal rampancy. Moreover, one aspect of police response is to consider whether police officers are well-equipped to deal with growing challenges or not. With the passage of time, one unavoidable reality has come to the fore that policing is in dire need of professionalism to change the existing distorted image. The future of policing in Pakistan requires competent and efficient police officers. Similarly, citizens’ expectations are rising and individuals have started knowing their rights and they demand a secure and safe environment for police. In this regard, Islamabad Traffic Police has played a remarkable role to move the country’s policing on the path of innovation. Signal-free Srinagar Highway is a heartening step that is taken by the ITP. Undoubtedly, the importance of the Srinagar Highway can be judged by the fact that it connects multiple significant places at the same time.

Since 1973, this Highway had four Signals and it used to witness massive traffic jams. The people were suffering a lot due to the influx of traffic. Moreover, this initiative has eliminated unnecessary signals and provided people with ease. Signal-free Srinagar Highway is the brainchild of SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal which clearly proves his excellent visionary approach. Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police Mazhar Iqbal has made history and become a ray of hope for all the police officers of Pakistan. Similarly, Rai Mazhar’s proposal to make a signal-free highway has been implemented and appreciated by the CDA chairman. Mr Mazhar’s innovation may have many benefits for the country. Firstly, a whopping 7.5 billion of public money has been saved (which is a requirement for the construction of four overhead bridges). Secondly, one lakh 15 thousand vehicles can enter Islamabad and go out through Zero-point. The absence of signals would save the considerable time of passengers. All foreign guests and dignitaries move to the airport on this road, and it may have a positive impact on foreigners. It is a monumental step to push the country’s policing on the track of innovation.

The future of policing in Pakistan requires competent and efficient police officers.

As far as the recommendations to ameliorate the image of policing across the country are concerned, these are developing and imbibing positive values given in the model character of our Nabi-e-Pak Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and as enshrined in the Qur’an. Secondly, we need an improvement of standards of professional practice, and accreditation of training staff. It would be beneficial to produce learning-cum-development outcomes. Thirdly, collaboration among police and other organizations would be appreciable to protect the public against horrific crimes. In order to develop a police profession, it needs a structure of collaboration to develop skills and confidence among police officers. There is a need to introduce scientific methods of evidence, like an efficient forensic system, which would work to minimise the chances of errors in investigations. All this demands Innovation Capacity Building Grants, which would give credence to professionalism and cultural change. This creation of the idea of police and academic collaboration would strengthen the police and academic partnerships. Conclusively, it can be said with utmost certainty that a country’s policing can play and is playing its pivotal role to protect the life, liberty, dignity, and equality of people. Likewise, the Signal-free Sri Nagar Highway clearly indicates the innovative capabilities of policing across the country. Similarly, the sincere and untiring efforts of the police to develop a well-ordered society need to be acknowledged. Let us hope for a better future for the police service of Pakistan.

The writer is a lawyer.