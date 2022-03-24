Buzdar, Sh Rashid discuss no-confidence move

LAHORE: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters related to political situation, law and order, and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They condemned opposition’s attempts to create political unrest in the country, saying that the opposition would get a surprise on the voting day for no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The minister said there would be a sea of people in Islamabad’s public gathering, being held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on March 27. Sh Rashid said he was standing firm in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed satisfaction over law and order situation, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands. CM Usman Buzdar is a front-line soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The Punjab chief minister said he was working for welfare of people. He congratulated the prime minister and interior minister over successful holding of the OIC foreign ministers’ moot in Islamabad. He said all necessary measures had been taken to protect the lives and properties of people in the province besides ensuring the rule of law.