Mainly hot, dry weather to prevail in KP: Met

PESHAWAR: Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to a report of the meteorological centre issued here on Thursday, rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, and Peshawar divisions.

Rain recorded in Kakul 20 mm, Khyber Tirah 07 mm, Kalam and Pattan 05 mm each, Balakot 02 mm, Drosh and Mirkhani 01 mm each.

On Thursday the highest maximum temperature 35 °C was recorded at D.I. Khan.