UK-Pakistan Business Council urges exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP Plus

ISLAMABAD: Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday urged exporters to reap maximum benefits from GSP plus as its plays key role in Pakistan’s trajectory to a greener future.

Talking to a delegation of women exporters led by Ms. Saba Aalam Butt, he said GSP plus has strengthened Pakistan’s commitment to further improve decent work standards and labor rights full protection to the rights of minorities besides to do with child labor.

He said the apparel sector supported by GSP plus employs more than 33 percent women workers with many others in key positions.

He said increased bilateral trade created jobs and bettered the working conditions of workers.

He said sustainable policies framed with the consultation of stakeholders for the business sector yielded a positive impact on the national economy.

He said still vast scope exists to fully explore the untapped European markets and volume of export could be enhanced manifolds from the existing level of 12.2 billion euros bilateral trade last year which shot up from 6.9 billion EU in 2013 after granting status.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said EU GSP plus is a mutually beneficial arrangement leading to increased exports for both sides.

He said Pak exports to the UK can also swell to £10 billion if all available potentials are fully exploited to the maximum extent.

He said Pak exports have increased by more than 100 percent in 12 EU member states which speaks of prudent economic policies of the government to facilitate the exporters.

Saba Aalam Butt sharing her point of view said although the government is fully encouraging the exporters there is a dire need for special exclusive desks for women exporters manned by lady officers for on-the-spot redressal of their genuine grievances.

She said women in Pakistan constitute 51 percent of the total population of which its major chunk is engaged in the SME sector can also contribute significantly towards boosting exports worldwide.