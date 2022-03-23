Pakistan stresses unity to address challenges confronting Ummah

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister conveyed cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which was based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the prime minister took stock of the latest developments and stressed the importance of exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

The prime minister commended the leadership role of the Kingdom to advance the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) into a vital platform for the Islamic world’s causes.

Recalling the issues faced by the Islamic world, the prime minister stressed the need for enhanced cooperation for addressing the myriad of challenges confronting the Ummah. Highlighting the contemporary challenge of Islamophobia affecting the Muslims around the world, the prime minister underscored the importance of collective action by the OIC member states for dealing with this pernicious phenomenon.

Views were also exchanged on various regional and international issues. The situation in Afghanistan and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) came under discussion.

The prime minister thanked the Saudi FM for the Kingdom’s steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prince Farhan congratulated the prime minister on the successful holding of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the ongoing second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan’s efforts for economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture, and information technology.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference, also welcomed Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed State Councilor Wang Yi to Pakistan and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight yesterday. The state councilor conveyed the most cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and reaffirmed the centrality of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The prime minister and the state councilor discussed the current trajectory of bilateral ties and the evolving regional and international scenario.

The prime minister fondly recalled his recent visit to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the imperative need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and continued efforts for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on India’s egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its irresponsible behaviour that was an impediment to regional peace and security. He also apprised about the so-called “accidental” firing of a missile from India into Pakistan’s territory, underlined Pakistan’s call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it does not occur again. The prime minister also emphasized that Pakistan and China must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein met Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday wherein the latter reiterated Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq. During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, the prime minister acknowledged the successes of the Iraqi government in the fight against terrorism.

He appreciated, in particular, the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome challenges and rebuild the country. The prime minister recalled the long-standing and friendly ties between the two countries, deeply rooted in shared faith, common values and cultural affinities. He reaffirmed the desire to further strengthen Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Iraq. Prime Minister Imran Khan also exchanged views with Foreign Minister Hussein on different regional and global issues as well as on matters of the Islamic Ummah.

He stressed the importance of collective action by the OIC to address contemporary challenges faced by the Muslims and Islamic countries worldwide.

The Iraqi foreign minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation in Islamabad, and lauded the excellent arrangements of the 48th OIC-CFM session.