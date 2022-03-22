To mark Nutrition Month, a walk to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition was held at the Niazi Medical and Dental College in Sargodha, which was organised by well-known nutritionist Tehreem Sarwar.

Dr. AG Niazi, the chairman of the board of directors, as well as faculty members and students, participated in the walk event as well.

In her remarks at a nutrition awareness event, Ms. Sarwar stated that “Doctors should likewise embrace a healthy lifestyle and should also assist their patients in doing the same.” Dr. Tehreem underlined the necessity of nutrition groups such as vegetables and fruits, as well as the importance of a well-balanced calorie intake and expenditure while discussing healthy lifestyles.

The walk was held on the campus of Niazi Medical and Dental College in Sargodha, and it included a number of sessions led by RN Tehreem Sarwar and other faculty members, with the emphasis being on the importance of a healthy diet, the distribution of calories, physical activity, and providing the audience with a brief roadmap to living a healthy lifestyle.













