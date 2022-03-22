28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship from March 24

PESHAWAR: The 28th National Junior Table Tennis Championship will be played from March 24-27, 2022 at Kohat Sports Complex.

This was stated by Shahid Khan Shinwari, Chairman of Organizing Committee while talking to media men here on Tuesday. He said, it will be the first time that the National Table Tennis Championship will be played in Kohat, in which four provinces, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, OGDCL, NHA, Army, and WAPDA men will participate. Tournament Chairman Shahid Shinwari and Organizing Secretary Kafitullah addressed the press conference that the overall 100 players, which are 40 girls, will participate in U15 and U18 singles, team events, and U18 doubles categories.

He said out of the Championship a team would also be selected for the South Asian Table Tennis Champion in the Maldives to be starting from April 9-11, 2022.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted the 27th National Junior Table Tennis Championship and it will be the 19th chance that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will host this event.

He also paid tribute to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for making sports facilities in every district. That is why we are able to hold every event at the national level in our districts. He said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the National Junior Table Tennis Championship in Kohat.