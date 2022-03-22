Mother, daughter killed, father, daughter sustained injuries in road accident

MUZAFFERGARH: Two members of a family, mother and daughter were killed while father and another daughter of the same family suffered serious injuries in a collision between a passenger Van and motorcycle near Chowk Qureshi in the limit of Jamaal police station here on Tuesday,

According to Rescuer 1122, Abdul Jabaar resident of Kalan Shah was heading to Chowk Qureshi along with his wife Zahida and two daughters Fouzia and Saira on Motorcycle.

When Abdul Jabbar reached his destination when his motorcycle collided with a passenger Van which was coming from the opposite side, resultantly, Zahida Bibi, wife, and daughter, Fozia Bibi succumbed to her injuries on the spot while Saira Bibi and Abdul Jabaar sustained critical injuries.

Rescuers from 1122 service rushed the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Nishter Hospital Multan for treatment and necessary legal formalities.

The police concerned after registering a case against the Van-drive has started raids to arrest him.