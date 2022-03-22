OIC Moot: Fawad says Pakistan leading Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD: As the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met here on Tuesday to discuss the issues faced by the Muslims globally, Minister for Information Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said it was a matter of pride for every Pakistani that the country was leading the entire Muslim Ummah.

Talking to the media here, the minister said as many as 32 foreign ministers of different countries and more than 700 delegates are participating in the OIC conference which was underway at the Parliament House to discuss the problems confronted by the Muslims. The country was hosting the second OIC conference in less than three months, he said while giving its credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is the great achievement on the part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government for holding the second conference in less than three months,” he added. Fawad said it was a great honor for Pakistan as all the foreign delegates had arrived here to attend the 48th session of OIC while ignoring the current political situation of the country.

The minister sarcastically congratulated the opposition parties, especially their two leaders who bent on sabotaging the OIC moot.