On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a crackdown is underway in all districts of the province to round up proclaimed offenders and court absconders. He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to expedite intelligence based operations under their personal supervision for arresting of proclaimed offenders and court absconders. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that anti-social elements who oppress the citizens do not deserve any soft corner therefore action ashould be taken against the professional group involved in organised crime under zero tolerance policy. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is making effective use of modern technology in arresting suspects and investigating cases. Likewise IT based policing led to eradication of organised crime.

Spokesperson Punjab Police while giving details about the arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders in all districts of the province said that a total of 18815 POs and 12025 CAs have been arrested during the current year.

In the provincial capital Lahore, 810 proclaimed offenders and 2301 court absconders were arrested this year. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 1330 proclaimed offenders and 934 court absconders were arrested from Sheikhupura region. 3492 proclaimed offenders and 2000 court absconders were arrested from Gujranwala region. Similarly, 923 proclaimed offenders and 932 court absconders were arrested from Rawalpindi region. 1122 proclaimed offenders and 1381 court absconders were arrested from Sargodha region. 2250 proclaimed offenders and 1443 court absconders were arrested from Faisalabad region. 2162 proclaimed offenders and 757 court absconders were arrested from the Multan region. 1639 proclaimed offenders and 599 court absconders were arrested from Sahiwal region. 2376 proclaimed offenders and 658 court absconders were arrested from DG Khan region while 2711 proclaimed offenders and 119 court absconders were arrested from Bahawalpur region. The Punjab Police Spokesperson further said that police teams are on high alert to protect lives and property of the citizens and operations would continue on priority basis to eradicate the proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug dealers and land grabbing mafia.