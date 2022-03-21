Pakistan highly values its partnership with IsDB: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday underscored that Pakistan greatly valued its partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and looked forward to continued collaboration and enhanced engagement.

The prime minister received Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, who is in Pakistan to participate in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Dr. Al-Jasser briefed the prime minister on the IsDB’s programmes, including the operationalisation of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund that was established by the extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad on December 19 last year.

The prime minister appreciated the IsDB’s initiative in support of the Afghan people, who were in dire need of humanitarian and economic assistance. He recognized the IsDB’s long standing and trusted partnership with Pakistan and its support in diverse sectors such as energy, finance, transportation, education, and health.

He also appreciated the IsDB’s support to Pakistan for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, which greatly contributed to national vaccination campaign for reach out to unvaccinated eligible population.