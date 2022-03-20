OIC moot: Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday arrived in Islamabad to attend 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He was welcomed by Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. Speaking on the occasion, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Egypt are tied in brotherly relations. He said Egyptian Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan after 24 years and we warmly welcome him. The Special Representative said OIC conference will discuss issues faced by Muslim Ummah and help provide a roadmap for their resolution.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed hope that the conference will help achieving progress for the Muslim world.