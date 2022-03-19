2.5 million devotees expected to participate in 770th annual Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD: Around 2.5 million devotees are expected to participate in three days 770th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marvandi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar being started from March 22 at Sehwan town district Jamshoro.

This was informed by the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa while briefing the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali But at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan on Saturday. He informed that the devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar have been allowed to participate in the annual Urs celebrations after a gap of two years because of prevalence of COVID-19 and all precautionary measures will be observed for the safety of the participants.

The district administration has finalized all arrangements to facilitate the devotees who will come from across the country, he said and added that adequate security arrangements had also been made to avert any untoward incident during Urs celebrations. The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 200 CCTV cameras installed at various points around the Mazar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and the town have been connected with the central control room to monitor the activities of the visitors.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 Cr.P.C in the town banning the bathing and swimming in Aral and Danistar canals, he informed that divers of Pakistan navy have been called to avert any incident of drowning during urs celebrations. The Deputy Commissioner informed that heatstroke centres are being established to protect the devotees from sizzling weather while 60 medical camps will also be set up to provide healthcare facilities to visitors.

The district administration has also arranged 0.5 million bottles of mineral water for devotees while arrangements of uninterrupted power supply have also been made to avert load shedding during urs celebrations, he added. The Advisor while expressing satisfaction over arrangements, emphasized the need of close coordination among all concerned departments in order to provide maximum facilities to the devotees.