Naimal holidays in Hunza Valley with sister Fiza

Former actor Naimal Khawar and sister Fiza Khawar have been enjoying a dreamy vacation in northern areas of Pakistan.

Naimal Khawar – wife of popular actor Hamza Ali Abbasi – has been feasting the social users with some aesthetic clicks as she explored the picturesque landscape and vibrant culture of Hunza Valley during a getaway with sister Fiza Khawar.

On Thursday, the star wife shared a short clip of a cloud-covered sky on the photo and video sharing site Instagram. “Calmness. The windows, the trees, the sky they all talk to you,” read the caption on her viral video, watched by thousands of social users in a few hours.

Several Instagrammers missed the presence of her toddler Mustafa Abbasi in her clip and questioned the celebrity about the same.

The former actor has been having a gala time in the region as she enjoyed some local culinary heritage of the valley as well as went sightseeing in the scenic mountains with her younger sibling.

Naimal who is known for her on-fleek style didn’t miss the opportunity to get her hands on local fashion as she flaunted a Yellow ‘Kashmiri’ for a day in one of the pictures while also shopped her heart out in the local markets and picked some of the gorgeous festive headpieces. Naimal sported another white Kashmiri kurta with red shawl for one of the picture galleries.

It is pertinent to mention, Naimal Khawar tied the knot with ‘Pyarey Afzal’ fame Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019, the couple welcomed their first child Mustafa Abbasi in July 2020.

Though the celeb had quite a brief acting stint, she is immensely popular and enjoys a huge fan following from millions of Instagrammers, and often feasts the fans with heart-warming glimpses of her little family.