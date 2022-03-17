CHiQbrand refrigerator launching event held

At Sunder Industrial Estate Lahore, the smart home appliances brand launched their refrigerators.

Mr.Rayn (CEO CHiQ Factory), Mr. Spark (GM Sales CHiQ) & Mr.Shahid Ali (Quality Manager CHiQ) especially attended the launching event.

Mr.Raynwas very excited to announce that they are introducing the CHiQ refrigerators in Pakistan market.CHiQis also a famous brand in global market.

CHiQ Refrigerator Slogan is Plus More!!

CHiQ refrigerators are designed by Europe such as the best elegant glass door which perfectly matches with customer’s home interior designs.CHiQ refrigerators also having the best features such as, fully digital inverter, and -32 degree cooling technology to keep the food fresh and healthy.As one of the international position brand, CHiQ has responsibility and strength to provide top quality products, fantastic product experience and best warranty policies.

Mr.Shahid Ali told that the CHiQ brand’s refrigerators are European designed refrigerators, where in the Pakistan they have the advanced testing facilities and assembling technologies which ensures the quality reliability and durability of CHiQ refrigerators.

CHiQis offering 10+2 years compressor warranty on their refrigerators.