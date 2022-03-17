FESCO to hold open courts on Friday

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad will hold an E-court (khuli kutchehry) on facebook at 10:30 a.m., followed by an open court by the Superintending Engineer (Operations) Second Circle Faisalabad Mian Muhammad Rafiq at 2:30 p.m. here on Friday (March 18, 2022).

A spokesman for FESCO said on Thursday that electricity consumers belonging to entire FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Bhakkar could contact the FESCO chief through his facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOOFFICIAL/, while the consumers belonging to Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, People’s Colony, Sammundri and Tandlianwala divisions could contact the open court of SE (Operations) Second Circle Mian Muhammad Rafiq through telephone number 041-9330060 and mobile phone number 0345-1502298.

The open courts would continue for an hour and FESCO chief as well as SE Operations would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing the public complaints, the spokesman added.