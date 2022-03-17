Sindh House has become centre of horse trading, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that there were reports of transfer of huge amounts of money to Sindh House.

Talking to PTV he said a private force has been called to keep the people confined in Sindh House. At present, he said that Sindh House had become the centre of horse trading. The minister said sale-purchase of loyalties of legislators was unconstitutional.

He said the government was preparing a strong action plan against horse trading.