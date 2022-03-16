Sargodha : The executive director Higher Education Commission Islamabad Dr Shaista Sohail stressed on students to participate in games to learn the lessons of life, such as teamwork, accountability, self-confidence, responsibility, and self-discipline. She was addressing the opening ceremony of 18th University Sports Gala 2022 (USG) held on Wednesday at cricket ground Sargodha University.

A colorful opening ceremony was inaugurated by Dr Shaista Sohail and the Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar while attended by director general Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, Deans of faculties, Heads of Departments and thousands of students.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for attending USG opening ceremony at UoS. He mentioned that students and faculty members of UoS are playing their key role to excel in academics, research, and co-curricular activities through hard work and honesty.

On the occasion, Javed Ali Memon said that HEC has increased student rewards by fourth time and scholarships by increasing budget for the co-curricular activities. “HEC will continue to take all possible steps and support for the promotion of sports and extra-curricular activities along with education” he stressed.

Director Sports UoS Mehar Ahmed Haral congratulated the Sargodha University cricket team on winning HEC all Pakistan inter-universities cricket championship and applauded the extraordinary performances of the young guys.

A special cultural dance and musical performances by students from Government Special Education Schools and the University Music Society respectively mesmerized the audience at the inauguration ceremony.At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Shaista Sohail distributed cash prizes and gold medals among the cricket team of Sargodha University.

The sports gala will continue from March 19 to March 27.