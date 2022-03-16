QUETTA:Jaffarabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have seized arms and ammunition and arrested three outlaws during a raid conducted in the PS Mir Hassan area, district Jaffarbad, handout issued here said.

As per official handout, under the supervision of ASP Husnain Iqbal, the police team carried out a raid at a house in Goth Ziad Khan Khosa and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition dumped in the house. Accused namely Gul, Wahid Murad and Abdul Ghafoor were also apprehended. They were being interrogated.