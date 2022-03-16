Uzbekistan lifts COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists

TASHKENT :Uzbekistan cancelled some COVID-19 restrictions starting from Wednesday and will resume issuing electronic visas for foreigners to open the country to tourists, said the Uzbek special commission on COVID-19.

Foreigners arriving in Uzbekistan are still required to hold a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours upon arrival. Otherwise, they will have to take an express test in Uzbekistan, according to the commission.

The country has lifted all temporary restrictions at the border checkpoints with neighboring Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to allow the free passage of travelers. Daily cases in Uzbekistan have fallen below 100 in recent weeks. So far, it has registered 237,341 COVID-19 cases and 1,637 deaths.